Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,171,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

