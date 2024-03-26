Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.90.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 740,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,874. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

