Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 32,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. 2,225,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,849. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

