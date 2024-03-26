Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 2,571,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

