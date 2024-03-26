Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,369,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,971 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,084,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,904. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,674,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,714. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.