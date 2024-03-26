Viking Fund Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.91. 5,504,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,148. The company has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

