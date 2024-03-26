Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,678,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $967.23. 858,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $899.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

