Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exelon by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 5,881,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

