Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.77. 3,343,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

