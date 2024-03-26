Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,125 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

