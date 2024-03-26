Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,602 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,279 shares of company stock worth $13,607,197 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.