Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,794 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $72.57.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

