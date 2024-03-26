VNET Group (VNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect VNET Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group Trading Down 4.8 %

VNET Group stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.29. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

