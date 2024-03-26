Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 6,856,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

