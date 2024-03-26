VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Announces Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%.

VolitionRx Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.