Volution Group plc (FAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 on May 7th

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volution Group Stock Performance
FAN opened at GBX 425.60 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327.80 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457 ($5.78). The firm has a market cap of £841.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,015.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.10.
About Volution Group
