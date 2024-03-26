Volution Group plc (FAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 on May 7th

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volution Group Stock Performance

FAN opened at GBX 425.60 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327.80 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457 ($5.78). The firm has a market cap of £841.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,015.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.10.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

