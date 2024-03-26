Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.89. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 221,271 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $543.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

