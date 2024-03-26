Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.45 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $7.91 or 0.00011345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $222.18 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.14856422 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,800,507.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

