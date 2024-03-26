Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $231.07 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00011611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $231.07 million and $14.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.21 or 1.00078505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00152340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.14856422 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,800,507.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.