W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $78.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

