W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

