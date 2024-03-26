WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
WaFd Trading Down 0.4 %
WAFDP stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. WaFd has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
