WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

WaFd Trading Down 0.4 %

WAFDP stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. WaFd has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

