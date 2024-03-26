Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.61.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444,857. The stock has a market cap of $489.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,868,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793,228. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.