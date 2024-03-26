Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.61.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,868,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793,228. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
