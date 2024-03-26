Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $68.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.68. 2,903,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,420,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 target price (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 767,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,868,819 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

