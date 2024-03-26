Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.19 and last traded at $118.87. Approximately 2,169,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,393,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

