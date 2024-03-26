Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $66.33 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $66.33 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00080575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00027812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,774,668 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

