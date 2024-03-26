Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $73.68 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $73.68 million and $20.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00080092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00027235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,778,554 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

