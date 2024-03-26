Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $324,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at 3M
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
3M Trading Down 2.1 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
