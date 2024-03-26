Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $54.04 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,039,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

