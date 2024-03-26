Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $552,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.78.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $175.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.64 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

