Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,551,000 after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 4,237,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,302. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

