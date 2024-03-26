Waterway Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

