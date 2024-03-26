Waterway Wealth Management LLC Takes $12.46 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 3.9% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,183,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. 94,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

