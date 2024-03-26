Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. 366,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,307. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

