WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 464,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,300. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

