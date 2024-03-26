Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.15.

RH stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.57. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

