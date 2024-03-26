Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

