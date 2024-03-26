WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.