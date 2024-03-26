Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $16,450.60 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 332 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $16,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 183 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $9,051.18.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48.

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Willis Lease Finance last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

