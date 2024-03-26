WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in WNS were worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 88,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,414. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

