Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.19

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.1918 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of WF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2,842.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.