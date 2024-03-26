Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.38. 1,039,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.42. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

