Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $9,274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

