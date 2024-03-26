Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

