Wrapped Everscale Trading 24.4% Higher This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $25,254.51 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,107,556,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,107,495,401 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04089635 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,469.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

