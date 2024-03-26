WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$229.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$195.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.974171 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.75.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

