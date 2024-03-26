Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.86

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $511.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 292,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

