Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 0.7 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 132.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

