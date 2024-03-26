Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 3.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 4,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 416,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $695.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

