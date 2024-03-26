Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $31.82

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $31.82 or 0.00045280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $519.62 million and approximately $76.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.